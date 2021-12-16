December 16: Winds whip Midwest, blowing over trucks. Recommended books for holiday gifts.

☀️ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
2. Dan Abrams calls Fox hosts’ response to texts hypocrisy
3. Stories of survival from the tornadoes’ epicenter
4. Historically high auto theft seen across the country
5 recommended books to gift the book lover in your life this holiday season
Christmas is just days away and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift, books can be perfect, personal and unforgettable. Zibby Owens is the host of the podcast “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books.”
🔴 Sierras skiers rejoice over fresh powder.
🔴 Devastating Kentucky tornado classed as an EF-4.
🔴 NFL makes move of Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas official.
