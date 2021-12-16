December 16: Winds whip Midwest, blowing over trucks. Recommended books for holiday gifts.

A large group of books where one is opened up

☀️ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A rainbow and a cloud of dust storm are observed in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. December 15, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Matt Benjamin/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

FILE – Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his show, “Hannity,” on Aug. 7, 2019, in New York. The revelation that Fox News Channel personalities sent text messages to the White House during the Jan. 6 insurrection urging President Donald Trump to call off the attack is the latest example of the network’s stars seeking to influence the actions of newsmakers instead of simply reporting the news.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Destroyed homes ad trees are seen in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

“Car window smashed, close-up”

📱 [Trending] this morning

Christmas is just days away and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift, books can be perfect, personal and unforgettable. Zibby Owens is the host of the podcast “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books.”

A large group of books where one is opened up

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Sierras skiers rejoice over fresh powder.

🔴 Devastating Kentucky tornado classed as an EF-4.

🔴 NFL makes move of Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas official.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.