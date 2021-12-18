December 18: The president’s employer mask mandate gets the OK in court. And rock’s chameleon shows his colors.

Rock legend David Bowie performs on stage at the Forum in Copenhagen late 07 October 2003. == DENMARK OUT == AFP PHOTO NILS MEILVANG/SCANPIX NORDFOTO (Photo credit should read NILS MEILVANG/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Circuit court hands Biden victory in employer vaccine mandate case

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination program at the White House on August 23, 2021 in Washington,DC(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Construction starts on Texas’ border wall; no cost estimate given

FILE: AUSTIN, TX – MAY 18: Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

3. Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, sits at the defense table with defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca while listening to testimony in her sex abuse trial, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

4. Holidays on Alert: Lessons from a weeklong look at holiday crime

“Car window smashed, close-up”

OBSERVING THE STRANGE CHANGES OF DAVID BOWIE

A NEW 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF “HUNKY DORY” SHEDS LIGHT ON AN ARTIST STILL SORTING THROUGH GENRES IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL HOME.

🔴 Still need to buy gifts? It’s Super Saturday, typically the second busiest shopping day of the year.

🔴 The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks, renewing a rivalry that spans the history of the NBA.

🔴 Paul Rudd, People’s Sexiest Man Alive, hosts “Saturday Night Live.” Charli XCX is musical guest.

