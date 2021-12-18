December 18: The president’s employer mask mandate gets the OK in court. And rock’s chameleon shows his colors.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Circuit court hands Biden victory in employer vaccine mandate case
2. Construction starts on Texas’ border wall; no cost estimate given
3. Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case
4. Holidays on Alert: Lessons from a weeklong look at holiday crime
📱 [Trending] this morning
OBSERVING THE STRANGE CHANGES OF DAVID BOWIE
A NEW 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF “HUNKY DORY” SHEDS LIGHT ON AN ARTIST STILL SORTING THROUGH GENRES IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL HOME.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Still need to buy gifts? It’s Super Saturday, typically the second busiest shopping day of the year.
🔴 The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks, renewing a rivalry that spans the history of the NBA.
🔴 Paul Rudd, People’s Sexiest Man Alive, hosts “Saturday Night Live.” Charli XCX is musical guest.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.