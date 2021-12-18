December 19: Hope for a ‘super immunity’ from COVID? And a beam of light in an all-too often dark world.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Breakthrough infections may create ‘super immunity’ to COVID-19, study suggests
2. OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
3. Construction starts on Texas’ border wall; no cost estimate given
4. Watch out for these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says
📱 [Trending] this morning
TO BRIGHTEN THE HOLIDAYS: DOLLY PARTON
THE SINGER/ACTRESS/IMPRESSARIO SCORES THREE GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, AND IN THE PROCESS CONTINUES TO SPREAD JOY AND LIGHT IN A WORLD BADLY IN NEED OF BOTH.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Not all NFL games are postponed: The Packers visit the Ravens and the Bucs host the Saints.
🔴 “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott debuts on Paramount+.
🔴 The Voice Arts Awards honor Laraine Newman, Stacey Abrams, Trevor Noah and Joe Mantegna.
