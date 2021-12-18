December 19: Hope for a ‘super immunity’ from COVID? And a beam of light in an all-too often dark world.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A study from Oregon Health and Science University suggests that antibodies generated from vaccination and a breakthrough case are more effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

An employee of a vaccination bus in Germany is seen drawing up a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine in Berlin, Nov. 23, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

FILE – In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The Biden administration proposed Wednesday, Aug. 18, to change the way asylum claims are handled, aiming to cut a huge backlog of cases from the Southwest border that has resulted in people waiting years to find out if they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THE SINGER/ACTRESS/IMPRESSARIO SCORES THREE GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, AND IN THE PROCESS CONTINUES TO SPREAD JOY AND LIGHT IN A WORLD BADLY IN NEED OF BOTH.

US singer Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Not all NFL games are postponed: The Packers visit the Ravens and the Bucs host the Saints.

🔴 “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott debuts on Paramount+.

🔴 The Voice Arts Awards honor Laraine Newman, Stacey Abrams, Trevor Noah and Joe Mantegna.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.