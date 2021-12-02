December 2: 19 states have red flag laws. Canada taps maple syrup reserves.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 19 states have red flag laws to prevent gun violence
2. 1st case of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in California
3. Teen charged in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4
4. Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe v. Wade
📱 [Trending] this morning
Canada tapping reserve maple syrup supply amid shortage
The U.S.’s northern neighbor takes vital action to preserve the world’s breakfasts.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 MLB locks out players in first work stoppage since 1995.
🔴 Britney Spears celebrates 40th birthday as a free woman.
🔴 “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter” returns to Universal Studios.
