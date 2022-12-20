December 20: SCOTUS temporarily halts Title 42 expiration. Jan. 6 committee refers charges against Trump.

FILE – Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The mayor of the Texas border city declared a state of emergency Saturday, Dec. 17 over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration to allow the city to tap into additional resources that are expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. From left are Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Raskin. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A sign is placed near the section for children’s medicine, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at a CVS in Greenlawn, N.Y. Caring for a sick child has become even more stressful than usual for many U.S. parents in recent weeks due to shortages of Children’s Tylenol and other medicines. (AP Photo/Leon Keith)

FILE – Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 4 2022. Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)

A massive winter storm could worsen already busy holiday travel.

Visibility on I-94 in the Bismarck, N.D., Mandan area is greatly reduced due to blowing snow across the roadway in this view of westbound traffic on the Grant Marsh Bridge over the Missouri River on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

🔴 Nurses in the U.K. strike in hopes of better pay.

🔴 German court expected to rule in war crimes trial of 97-year-old woman who was a typist at Stutthof concentration camp.

🔴 Giant number “23” arrives in Times Square ahead of New Year’s festivities.

