December 21: Zelenskyy says he fights for peace, not war. House panel to release report on Trump taxes.

1️. Zelenskyy: We fight for peace, not war
2. Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns
3. Musk: I’ll resign as Twitter CEO once I find replacement
4. Report details ‘flawed medical response’ to Uvalde shooting
IDAHO MURDERS: SIGNS A PERSON IS HARBORING AN AWFUL SECRET
Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?
🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington, DC, where he will address Congress and meet President Joe Biden.
🔴 The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will release its final report.
🔴 The Conference Board unveils its Consumer Confidence Index for December.
