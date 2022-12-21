December 21: Zelenskyy says he fights for peace, not war. House panel to release report on Trump taxes.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Zelenskyy: We fight for peace, not war

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” prior to his visit to Washington, D.C.

2. Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., talks to the media after the House Ways & Means Committee voted on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Left is Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and right is Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3. Musk: I’ll resign as Twitter CEO once I find replacement

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4. Report details ‘flawed medical response’ to Uvalde shooting

FILE – Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims killed in the school shooting a few days prior. Victims of the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 people dead have filed a lawsuit seeking $27 billion against local and state police, the city and other school and law enforcement officials for failing to follow active shooter protocol because authorities waited more than an hour to confront the attacker inside a fourth-grade classroom, according to court documents. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

IDAHO MURDERS: SIGNS A PERSON IS HARBORING AN AWFUL SECRET

Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington, DC, where he will address Congress and meet President Joe Biden.

🔴 The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will release its final report.

🔴 The Conference Board unveils its Consumer Confidence Index for December.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022