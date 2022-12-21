December 21: Zelenskyy says he fights for peace, not war. House panel to release report on Trump taxes.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” prior to his visit to Washington, D.C.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., talks to the media after the House Ways & Means Committee voted on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Left is Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and right is Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE – Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims killed in the school shooting a few days prior. Victims of the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 people dead have filed a lawsuit seeking $27 billion against local and state police, the city and other school and law enforcement officials for failing to follow active shooter protocol because authorities waited more than an hour to confront the attacker inside a fourth-grade classroom, according to court documents. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?

🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington, DC, where he will address Congress and meet President Joe Biden.

🔴 The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will release its final report.

🔴 The Conference Board unveils its Consumer Confidence Index for December.

