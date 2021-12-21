December 21: Omicron dominates national COVID cases. What Christmas cookie does your state search for?

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Travelers are seen waiting to pass through a TSA security checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. With the holidays just around the corner, the Transportation Security Administration is expecting some of the busiest travel days of the season in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FILE – A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. People in crisis and those trying to help them will have a new three-digit number, 988, to reach the national suicide prevention network starting in July. Federal health officials on Monday are announcing more than $280 million to smooth the transition from the current 10-digit number. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

FILE – Chris Noth poses for a portrait during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series “The Equalizer” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.” (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Do you like sugar cookies? Date-nut rolls? Maybe you get a little crazy with pecan sandies? Find your state’s favorite cookie.

Map of the most-searched Christmas cookies courtesy of Google

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NHL to halt season Wednesday due to pandemic.

🔴 PBS holiday concert features Billy Porter, Andrea Bocelli, Pentatonix.

🔴 The pandemic ended big gift exchanges. Here’s what we’re doing instead.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.