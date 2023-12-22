December 22: Mexico accused of fighting ‘imaginary’ war on drugs. UN: 1 in 4 in Gaza starving.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

File – Fentanyl (Getty Images)

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

TACOMA, WA – JUNE 03: People hold signs during a vigil for Manuel Ellis, a black man whose death while in Tacoma police custody was found to be a homicide, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiners Office, near the site of his death on June 3, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

“What this reveals is that we are talking about not a mainstream conservative Christian, but an extremist,” author Linda Kay said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Liousiana speaks to reporters following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

🔴 Maine’s secretary of state is expected to rule on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce November’s state employment numbers.

🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a holiday visit to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

