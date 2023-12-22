December 22: Mexico accused of fighting ‘imaginary’ war on drugs. UN: 1 in 4 in Gaza starving.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Mexico accused of ‘inflating’ fentanyl seizures with raids on inactive labs
2. Epstein lawsuit docs release possible ‘day of reckoning’: Reporter
3. UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are starving because of war
4. Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of Black man who said he couldn’t breathe
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘PURITY BALL’ VIDEO OF SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON, DAUGHTER UNCOVERED
“What this reveals is that we are talking about not a mainstream conservative Christian, but an extremist,” author Linda Kay said.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Maine’s secretary of state is expected to rule on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the state’s primary ballot.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce November’s state employment numbers.
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a holiday visit to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
