December 23: Flight cancellations snarl holiday travel. Jan. 6 panel unveils final report.

Good morning! It’s Friday Dec. 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Thousands of flight cancellations make travel nightmare
2. Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
3. Video: Hundreds of migrants climb rock wall to cross into Arizona
4. US life expectancy hits lowest level since 1996
📱 [Trending] this morning
OHIO TWINS FOUND ALIVE, SUSPECT ARRESTED IN INDIANAPOLIS
An Amber Alert for missing twins Kason and Kyair Thomass ended Thursday night, and suspect Nalah Jackson is in custody.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The so-called “bomb cyclone” should hit its peak, bringing sub-zero temperatures, snow, ice and winter winds to much of the country.
🔴 Funding for parts of the U.S. federal government is due to expire unless extended, following continuing negotiations in the Senate and House over a new budget.
🔴 The U.S. Commerce Department releases new residential sales and personal income data for November.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.