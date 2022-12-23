December 23: Flight cancellations snarl holiday travel. Jan. 6 panel unveils final report.

Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Kerem Yücel /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Good morning! It’s Friday Dec. 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO – DECEMBER 21: As seen from an aerial view, migrants line up along the U.S.-Mexico border fence to apply for asylum in the United States on December 21, 2022 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered 400 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, which is under a state of emergency due to a surge of migrants crossing from Mexico into the city. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if the pandemic era Title 42 regulation is lifted. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

About 3.46 million people died in the U.S. in 2021, according to CDC, an increase of 80,502 more deaths than in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

An Amber Alert for missing twins Kason and Kyair Thomass ended Thursday night, and suspect Nalah Jackson is in custody.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The so-called “bomb cyclone” should hit its peak, bringing sub-zero temperatures, snow, ice and winter winds to much of the country.

🔴 Funding for parts of the U.S. federal government is due to expire unless extended, following continuing negotiations in the Senate and House over a new budget.

🔴 The U.S. Commerce Department releases new residential sales and personal income data for November.

