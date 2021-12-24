December 24: Kim Potter found guilty. When does NORAD track Santa?

An image from a NORAD Tracks Santa video. (Department of Defense)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. A jury found Kim Potter guilty: What happens next?

In this image taken from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies during her trial, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

2. 4 people injured in shooting at suburban Chicago mall

OAK BROOK, IL – DECEMBER 23: People head to their cars in the parking garage of Oakbrook Mall on December 23, 2021 in Oak Brook, Illinois. According to reports, at least 4 people were injured during a shootout in the Nordstrom store. Two suspects are in custody with a possible third being sought by the police. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

3. Missing: 3-year-old seemingly disappears from TX playground

Photo courtesy: San Antonio Police Department

4. US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

FILE – The Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. on May 1, 2018. Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck’s coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

When does NORAD start tracking Santa?

When does our multibillion-dollar air defense system start tracking its yearly invader?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hawaii Bowl canceled on eve of game after Hawaii pulls out.

🔴 Extreme cold targets Western Canada, Pacific Northwest into next week.

🔴 Pope leads Christmas Eve Midnight Mass.

