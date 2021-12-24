December 24: Kim Potter found guilty. When does NORAD track Santa?

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
When does our multibillion-dollar air defense system start tracking its yearly invader?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Hawaii Bowl canceled on eve of game after Hawaii pulls out.
🔴 Extreme cold targets Western Canada, Pacific Northwest into next week.
🔴 Pope leads Christmas Eve Midnight Mass.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.