December 24: Massive storm brings power outages. House passes $1.7 trillion bill with Ukraine aid.

An American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Dec. 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Wind blows snow Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, across U.S. 36 in Hendricks County, Ind. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

In this June 12, 2019, file photo, clouds roll over the U.S. Capitol dome as dusk approaches in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d’ete de Quebec on Wednesday July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of “P-Valley” on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

FILE – A visitor leaves the Mall of America, Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The mall reopened Wednesday after being closed since March due to the coronavirus. Police in Minnesota say the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

According to last week’s inflation report, it’s a good year to buy electronics.

DUNWOODY, GA – NOVEMBER 25: Shoppers pick up televisions and other Black Friday deals at a Wal-Mart on November 25, 2022 in Dunwoody, Georgia. Walmart opened at 6am on Black Friday for shoppers with discounts on some high priced items. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The traditional Christmas Eve midnight Mass takes place at the Church of the Nativity on Manger Square in the West Bank town of Bethlehem.

🔴 A Christmas tree is lit at the Vatican to continue the tradition begun by the late Pope John Paul II in 1982.

🔴 As it has done since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will track Santa’s flight throughout Christmas Eve.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.