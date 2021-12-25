December 26: Airline traffic snarled by omicron, employee shortages. And Aaron Rodgers makes history. Again.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Holiday travelers line up at the security checkpoint check point at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights, Friday, Dec. 24, because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they walk past a large holiday tree outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Rain and snow showers fell on Northern California on Wednesday in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and last through Christmas into next week, forecasters said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from left to right, pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single “Butter” in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus. the Big Hit Entertainment agency says in a statement that RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

GREEN BAY’S QUARTERBACK ADDS TO HIS PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS AS HE POSITIONS HIS TEAM FOR A NO. 1 SEED IN THE NFC PLAYOFFS.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s Boxing Day. And St. Stephen’s Day. It’s also an extra day to rest from Christmas.

🔴 NFL games have some urgency, including Bills-Patriots and Washington-Dallas.

🔴 Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation,” “Master of None”) begins a tour in Charlotte, North Carolina.

