December 28: Southwest cancels thousands more flights. Title 42 remains in place for now.

Travelers wait at a Southwest Airlines baggage counter to retrieve their bags after canceled flights at Los Angeles International Airport, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Dec. 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Southwest axes thousands of flights for Wednesday, Thursday

2. Border policy Title 42 to remain in place indefinitely

A Venezuelan family walks along the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande as Texas National Guard troops block a popular crossing area at El Paso, Texas on December 20, 2022 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered 400 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, which is under a state of emergency due to a surge of migrants crossing from Mexico into the city. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an “administrative stay,” temporarily leaving in place the Title 42 pandemic era policy to quickly expel migrants at the border. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if and when Title 42 is lifted. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

3. Congressman-elect Santos resists calls to step down

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

4. TikToker standing by Idaho murder accusation despite lawsuit

FILE – Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between the classes and the library, cramming for finals and looking forward to winter break. But on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, a little less than half the students appear to have switched to online classes after four of their classmates were brutally murdered. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT ECLIPSES $500M FOR THIRD TIME IN A ROW

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing will be at $565 million, which follows a $503 million and $1.3 billion prize.

A person buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store on July 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

🔴 The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs on CBS. This year’s honorees include actor and filmmaker George Clooney and singer-songwriter Amy Grant.

🔴 Barry Croft, convicted of participating in a domestic terror plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is scheduled to be sentenced.

🔴 The National Association of Realtors issues its Pending Home Sales Index for November.

