December 29: Southwest cancellation debacle continues. Prosecutors open investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

A worker pauses while sorting through a pile of unclaimed luggage cordoned off by caution tape inside the Southwest Airlines terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Dec. 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A worker pauses while sorting through a pile of unclaimed luggage cordoned off by caution tape inside the Southwest Airlines terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FILE – Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE – Masked commuters walk through a walkway in between two subway stations as they head to work during the morning rush hour in Beijing on Dec. 20, 2022. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, that Japan will tighten border controls against COVID-19 by requiring tests for all visitors from China starting Friday as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

FILE – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican to attend the beatification ceremony of Pope Paul VI, on Oct. 19, 2014. Pope Francis on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, said his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is “very sick,” and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him “to the very end.” (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

From a planned coup in Germany to swarms of locust on an Italian Island, here are five international news stories you might have missed.

FILE – People walk from a rural area towards a nearby town where a food distribution operated by the Relief Society of Tigray was taking place, near the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. Ethiopia’s lead negotiator in ongoing peace talks asserted Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 that 70% of the Tigray region is now under military control and aid deliveries have resumed to the area, but there is no immediate confirmation from aid workers or Tigray spokesmen. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment conduct a test run of the confetti drop at Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

🔴 Freddie Mac releases its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (spoiler alert: rates are up).

🔴 The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will award the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal to the last surviving member of World War II’s battle of Wake Island.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.