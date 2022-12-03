December 3: Biden signs bill to block railroad strike. Flu season worsens.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Dec. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Biden signs bill to block railroad strike
2. Idaho college killings: How much do the first 48 hours matter?
3. Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity
4. DeSantis-backed Florida school boards oust 3 superintendents
📱 [Trending] this morning
10-YEAR-OLD FENDS OFF SHARK AT FLORIDA BEACH
The girl, Jasmine Carney, told local news outlet WPTV the shark came right at her while she was visiting the beach.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The knockout stage of the World Cup begins, with the United States facing Netherlands and Argentina playing Australia
🔴 The Vatican’s Christmas Tree is illuminated on St Peter’s Square
🔴 In what organizers are claiming to be the largest ice sculpture competition and exhibition in Europe, numerous international ice sculptors will use chainsaws and blowtorches to craft “Fantastic Creatures” out of 100,000 kilos of ice
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.