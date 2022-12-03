December 3: Biden signs bill to block railroad strike. Flu season worsens.

File – Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. Business groups are increasing the pressure on lawmakers to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks. A coalition of more than 400 business groups sent a letter to Congressional leaders Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 urging them to step in because of fears about the devastating potential impact of a strike that could force many businesses to shut down. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FILE – A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits the previous week were due to flu-like illnesses. That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

10-YEAR-OLD FENDS OFF SHARK AT FLORIDA BEACH

The girl, Jasmine Carney, told local news outlet WPTV the shark came right at her while she was visiting the beach.

A shark swims off the coast of Florida (Getty)

🔴 The knockout stage of the World Cup begins, with the United States facing Netherlands and Argentina playing Australia

🔴 The Vatican’s Christmas Tree is illuminated on St Peter’s Square

🔴 In what organizers are claiming to be the largest ice sculpture competition and exhibition in Europe, numerous international ice sculptors will use chainsaws and blowtorches to craft “Fantastic Creatures” out of 100,000 kilos of ice

