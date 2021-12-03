December 3: Sheriff chilled by Oxford shooting video. How to stop porch pirates.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

(Jocelyn Murphy)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Oxford shooting video ‘bone chilling,’ sheriff says

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard

2. Ask Dr. Oz: NewsNation asks TV host and aspiring senator your questions

FILE – This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz, joins the Republican field of possible candidates aiming to capture Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in next year’s election. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

3. ‘Chance encounter’: Police say homeless man fatally stabbed teen

This photo provided by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows Semmie Lee Williams. Williams, 39, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami on first-degree murder charges for the Nov. 15 slaying of Ryan Rogers, whose body was found alongside an Interstate 95 overpass the next day, said Palm Beach Gardens Chief Clinton Shannon.(Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

4. Will Live PD come back? Dan Abrams feels ‘very good’ about chances

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

How to stop porch pirates from stealing your packages

No, trap doors are out of the question, sorry.

(Jocelyn Murphy)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Biden won’t expand virus mandates for this winter.

🔴 LeBron James clears COVID protocols, will return to play.

🔴 Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland after record COVID lockdown.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com