December 30: Southwest expects operations to return to normal. Biden signs $1.7 trillion spending bill.

Good morning! It’s Friday Dec. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Southwest Airlines anticipates normal operations Friday
2. Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
3. Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall
4. Romania detains Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
📱 [Trending] this morning
AMERICA’S MISSING PERSONS: THEIR STATUS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP
Over the past year, NewsNation has highlighted missing persons cases from across the country, and the families searching for answers.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Capitol One Orange Bowl pits No. 6 Tennessee against No. 7 Clemson.
🔴 The House Committee on Ways and Means releases the redacted tax returns of former President Donald Trump to the public.
🔴 The U.S. government releases its November Agricultural Prices report.
