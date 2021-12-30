December 30: Dr. Fauci talks the pandemic on ‘Morning in America’ and job applicants gain the upper hand

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Fauci defends CDC guidelines, says ‘We’re still in the middle of a pandemic’
2. Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
3. Biden, Putin to hold call over stepped-up security demands
4. New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
📱 [Trending] this morning
EXPERT: WORKERS HAVE THE UPPER HAND NOW
WITH MILLIONS OF AMERICANS QUITTING THEIR JOBS, PEOPLE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR WORK NOW HOLD THE UPPER HAND IN NEGOTIATIONS OVER SALARY AND BENEFITS, SAYS ECONOMIST REBECCA RYAN.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Michigan State faces Pittsburgh in Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl college football game.
🔴 The People’s Organization for Progress celebrates Kwanzaa with candle lighting, poetry and music.
🔴 New Year’s Eve celebrations begin across the nation; Dallas hosts the ‘Lights All Night’ festival.
