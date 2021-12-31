December 31: Fauci talks about vaccinating kids. Times Square show will go on.

FILE – The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year’s Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square—limiting the number of people to about 15,000 in-person spectators. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

2. JetBlue cancels over 1,200 flights into January due to omicron

FILE- This March 16, 2017, file photo, shows a JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

3. Dr. Fauci: The full NewsNation interview and transcript

Dr. Anthony Fauci was a guest on NewsNation’s “Morning in Ameirca” broadcast Thursday.

4. Sentence for truck driver in deadly crash cut to 10 years

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a fiery crash on I-70, appears in court. (Photo: KDVR)

Times Square show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

In the city that never sleeps, the biggest show of the year will go on despite the surging pandemic.

FILE – The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year’s Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square—limiting the number of people to about 15,000 in-person spectators. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

🔴 Storm drenches Southern California, shuts down highways.

🔴 Final preps get Times Square ready for virus-shadowed 2022 celebration.

🔴 Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl set matchup for college football championship.

