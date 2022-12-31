December 31: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died.Suspect in Idaho killings charged.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95
2. Suspect faces 4 murder charges in Idaho killings, police say
3. Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93
4. House committee releases Donald Trump’s tax returns
MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS DRAWN FOR ESTIMATED $685M JACKPOT
The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that has resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.
🔴 It’s New Year’s Eve, which means there will be countdowns around the world, including the famous Times Square festivities.
🔴 New Year’s Eve also means lots of collegiate football championship games to choose from, including the Peach Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.
🔴 It’s the third anniversary of a novel pneumonia case being reported to the World Health Organization. The disease was later identified as COVID-19 and became a worldwide pandemic.
