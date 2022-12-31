December 31: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died.Suspect in Idaho killings charged.

FILE – Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on April 19, 2005, soon after his election. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

It's Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Pope Francis, left, embraces Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, at the Vatican, June 28, 2017. (L’Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP, File)

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

FILE – Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC’s “The View,” at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

FILE – A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 19, 2022. From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that has resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

FILE – A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., on Jan. 6, 2021. Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $640 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in the Mega Million game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s New Year’s Eve, which means there will be countdowns around the world, including the famous Times Square festivities.

🔴 New Year’s Eve also means lots of collegiate football championship games to choose from, including the Peach Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

🔴 It’s the third anniversary of a novel pneumonia case being reported to the World Health Organization. The disease was later identified as COVID-19 and became a worldwide pandemic.

