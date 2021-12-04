December 4: A reward is offered in the search for Jennifer and James Crumbley. And Tom Petty receives a posthumous honor.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:
Tom Petty

FILE – In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego. Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida, the school’s board of trustees announced Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Reward offered in search for parents of boy charged in school shooting

Credit: Lucas Naccarati via Storyful

2. Which states have seen cases of the omicron COVID variant?

A traveler arrives to enter into a COVID-19 testing center at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

3. Graduate student fatally stabbed, 2nd man wounded in NYC

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

4. Evidence at Maxwell trial: Massage table, unfolded in court

In this sketch, a prosecution detective, left, shows a massage table recovered from Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach Beach home to witness and former Palm Beach Police Officer Gregory Parkinson, right, during testimony in the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Friday Dec. 3, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

ROOM AT THE TOP: PETTY RECEIVES POSTHUMOUS HONORARY PH.D.

NEARLY 20 YEARS AFTER ENTERING THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MORE THAN FOUR YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH, TOM PETTY IS HONORED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Tom Petty
FILE – In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego. Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida, the school’s board of trustees announced Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s NCAA football Championship Week, highlighted by No. 1 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama.

🔴 The New Orleans Jazz Museum 4th annual Improvisations Gala, with live music and a silent auction.

🔴 The LGBTQ Victory Fund 30th Anniversary Gala takes place in Washington, D.C.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com