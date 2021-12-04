December 4: A reward is offered in the search for Jennifer and James Crumbley. And Tom Petty receives a posthumous honor.

FILE – In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego. Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida, the school’s board of trustees announced Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Credit: Lucas Naccarati via Storyful

A traveler arrives to enter into a COVID-19 testing center at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

In this sketch, a prosecution detective, left, shows a massage table recovered from Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach Beach home to witness and former Palm Beach Police Officer Gregory Parkinson, right, during testimony in the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Friday Dec. 3, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NEARLY 20 YEARS AFTER ENTERING THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MORE THAN FOUR YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH, TOM PETTY IS HONORED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

FILE – In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego. Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida, the school’s board of trustees announced Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s NCAA football Championship Week, highlighted by No. 1 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama.

🔴 The New Orleans Jazz Museum 4th annual Improvisations Gala, with live music and a silent auction.

🔴 The LGBTQ Victory Fund 30th Anniversary Gala takes place in Washington, D.C.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.