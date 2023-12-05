December 5: Antisemitism on campuses sparks congressional hearing. Trump still leads GOP field by wide margin.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Court documents show Brian Laundrie called his parents on Aug. 29 and said Gabby was “gone.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Nominees for the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be announced. The winners will receive their awards Feb. 25.
🔴 Forbes will publish its annual World’s Most Powerful Women report. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen headed the list in 2022.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.