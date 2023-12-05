December 5: Antisemitism on campuses sparks congressional hearing. Trump still leads GOP field by wide margin.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/10/12: Students from Brooklyn College and supporters hold signs during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the entrance of the campus. The pro-Palestinian student organization Students for Justice In Palestine (SJP) held protests in colleges across the nation to show solidarity with Palestine. On October 7 the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack from Gaza, launching thousands of missiles and sending at least 1,500 fighters by land, sea and air into Israel. At least 1,300 Israelis have been confirmed killed and 150 kidnapped. 1,203 Palestinians in Gaza are also confirmed killed. The attack is prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/10/12: Students from Brooklyn College and supporters hold signs during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the entrance of the campus. The pro-Palestinian student organization Students for Justice In Palestine (SJP) held protests in colleges across the nation to show solidarity with Palestine. On October 7 the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack from Gaza, launching thousands of missiles and sending at least 1,500 fighters by land, sea and air into Israel. At least 1,300 Israelis have been confirmed killed and 150 kidnapped. 1,203 Palestinians in Gaza are also confirmed killed. The attack is prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). (Greg Nash/The Hill)

FILE – Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behind the counter at Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla., Jan. 11, 2005. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 advisers to the Food and Drug Administration said that a different ingredient, phenylephrine, is ineffective at relieving nasal congestion. Drugmakers reformulated their products with phenylephrine after a 2006 law required pseudoephedrine-containing medications be sold from the behind pharmacy counter. (AP Photo, File)

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Court documents show Brian Laundrie called his parents on Aug. 29 and said Gabby was “gone.”

Clockwise from top-left: Chris Laundrie, Gabby Petito, Joe Petito, Nichole Schmidt, Brian Laundrie, Roberta Laundrie. (Courtesy: Getty Images, AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Nominees for the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be announced. The winners will receive their awards Feb. 25.

🔴 Forbes will publish its annual World’s Most Powerful Women report. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen headed the list in 2022.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.