December 6: Police urge people to resist speculation in Idaho case. Who’s funding $400M Georgia runoff?

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Police urge people to resist speculation in Idaho case
2. Who’s funding Georgia’s $400M Senate race?
3. Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
4. Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
HERTZ TO PAY $168 MILLION TO SETTLE FALSE CAR THEFT CLAIMS
On Monday, the rental company announced that it will settle 364 pending false arrest claims, “bringing resolution to more than 95%” of the disputes.
🔴 It’s Election Day, one last time in 2022, as Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in runoff to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
🔴 The 48th People’s Choice Awards honors TV, film, music and pop culture across 40 categories.
🔴 Forbes will publish its World’s Most Powerful Women report.
