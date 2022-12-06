December 6: Police urge people to resist speculation in Idaho case. Who’s funding $400M Georgia runoff?

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic governor-elect and current secretary of state, left, signs the official certification for the Arizona general election canvass as Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, looks on during a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado, right, accompanied by her lawyer, Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, second from left, speaks outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after her case was heard before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is hearing the case of Smith, who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, that’s the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

📱 [Trending] this morning

On Monday, the rental company announced that it will settle 364 pending false arrest claims, “bringing resolution to more than 95%” of the disputes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: An exterior view of Hertz Car Rental in New York City. (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s Election Day, one last time in 2022, as Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in runoff to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

🔴 The 48th People’s Choice Awards honors TV, film, music and pop culture across 40 categories.

🔴 Forbes will publish its World’s Most Powerful Women report.

