December 6: Candidates prep for fourth GOP debate on NewsNation. Austin shootings kill 6.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. How to watch the fourth Republican debate on NewsNation
2. Six dead, three injured in string of shootings in Austin; Suspect arrested
3. Israeli troops enter Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city
4. Fans recall helping man who died at NBA game
📱 [Trending] this morning
US STUDENTS FALLING BEHIND IN MATH ON INTERNATIONAL SCALE: STUDY
According to the study, the U.S. now ranks sixth in reading, twelfth in science and 28th in math.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms.
🔴 Time magazine will name its “Person of the Year,” recognizing the individual or group who has most influenced the world, for better or worse, during 2023.
🔴 President Joe Biden hosts the White House Tribal Nations Summit, bringing together tribal leaders to address the most important issues facing Native Americans.
