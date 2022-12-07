December 7: Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff. Trump Org. convicted on tax charges.

Raphael Warnock

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally at Georgia Tech Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is in a runoff with Republican Herschel Walker. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff election

Raphael Warnock
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally at Georgia Tech on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock was in a runoff with Republican Herschel Walker. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

2. Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation is just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

3. Federal law enforcement warned of attacks on power plants

Workers set up an automated display warning drivers on NC211 of the power outage in the area and how to approach the upcoming intersections in Southern Pines, N.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

4. Bipartisan duo drafts last-minute plan for immigration deal

Cars wait in line at San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Repor)

FAMILY OF SLAIN CAPITOL OFFICER SNUBS MCCARTHY, MCCONNELL AT CEREMONY

Family members of former Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick snubbed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a ceremony Tuesday.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Time names its 2022 Person of the Year, recognizing the individual or group that has most influenced the world, for better or worse, during the past year.

🔴 The 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is commemorated by Remembrance Day ceremonies in Hawaii, co-hosted by the National Park Service and the U.S. Navy.

🔴 The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concludes a four-day visit to Ukraine with a news conference in Kyiv.

