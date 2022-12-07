December 7: Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff. Trump Org. convicted on tax charges.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff election
2. Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
3. Federal law enforcement warned of attacks on power plants
4. Bipartisan duo drafts last-minute plan for immigration deal
📱 [Trending] this morning
FAMILY OF SLAIN CAPITOL OFFICER SNUBS MCCARTHY, MCCONNELL AT CEREMONY
Family members of former Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick snubbed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a ceremony Tuesday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Time names its 2022 Person of the Year, recognizing the individual or group that has most influenced the world, for better or worse, during the past year.
🔴 The 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is commemorated by Remembrance Day ceremonies in Hawaii, co-hosted by the National Park Service and the U.S. Navy.
🔴 The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concludes a four-day visit to Ukraine with a news conference in Kyiv.
