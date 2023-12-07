December 7: Candidates trade jabs at fourth GOP presidential debate. UNLV shooter was a professor who’d applied for a job there.

Updated:
Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. GOP debate recap: Candidates clash on voter issues

Vivek Ramaswamy, far right, talks about health care as Ron DeSantis, second from right, listens during the fourth Republican presidential primary debate. (NewsNation)

2. Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor

Law enforcement officers gather near Greenspun Hall on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an active shooter, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

3. 6 pro-Trump ‘fake electors’ indicted by Nevada grand jury

FILE - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford gestures during an interview in Las Vegas, on Dec. 14, 2018. Attorney General Ford announced Wednesday, July 5, 2023 the state has reached a $285 million settlement with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
4. US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft

A MV-22B Osprey is seen coming in to land on the USS America off the coast of Brisbane, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)
📱 [Trending] this morning

TAYLOR SWIFT IS NAMED TIME MAGAZINE’S PERSON OF THE YEAR

Time magazine named Swift its person of the year Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

FILE – Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift’s latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the beginning of direct American participation in World War II; events will take place across the country.

🔴 The Federal Reserve Board will release its closely watched Consumer Credit report for October.

🔴 Sports Illustrated Awards will name its “Sportsperson of the Year.”

[Your Morning]

