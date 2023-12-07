December 7: Candidates trade jabs at fourth GOP presidential debate. UNLV shooter was a professor who’d applied for a job there.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. GOP debate recap: Candidates clash on voter issues
2. Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor
3. 6 pro-Trump ‘fake electors’ indicted by Nevada grand jury
4. US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft
📱 [Trending] this morning
TAYLOR SWIFT IS NAMED TIME MAGAZINE’S PERSON OF THE YEAR
Time magazine named Swift its person of the year Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the beginning of direct American participation in World War II; events will take place across the country.
🔴 The Federal Reserve Board will release its closely watched Consumer Credit report for October.
🔴 Sports Illustrated Awards will name its “Sportsperson of the Year.”
