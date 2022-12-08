December 8: ‘Intrusions’ reported at Florida power stations. Police seek white Hyundai Elantra in connection with Idaho killings.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Dec. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
2. Idaho murders: Police looking for white Hyundai Elantra
3. Grassley calls for investigation into Denisha Montgomery’s death
4. RNC looks to regroup following Herschel Walker’s Senate loss
📱 [Trending] this morning
SAN FRANCISCO BOARD REVERSES DECISION ON USE OF ARMED ROBOTS
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday not to allow police to use robots authorized to use lethal force. It’s a reversal of a previous vote..
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Comedian Trevor Noah hosts his final episode of “The Daily Show” after seven years.
🔴 Streaming on a TV near you: “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes of the six-part documentary series about the UK’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, airs on Netflix.
🔴 The Disney+ streaming service introduces an ad-supported subscription offering, priced at $7.99 per month while the price of an ad-free subscription rises to $10.99 per month.
