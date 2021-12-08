December 8: Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate. There’s no Christmas tree shortage.

Despite headlines proclaiming Christmas tree shortages for years, the National Christmas Tree Association says there’s no shortage to be found. (Photo: Getty Images)

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Misia Winowski, center left, holds her 14-year-old daughter Madolyne close as they seek healing and comfort during a candlelight vigil Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 along Washington Street in downtown Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing four students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via videoconference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The video call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss tensions over Ukraine. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

It turns out there are plenty of trees, just not the overstock we’re used to seeing.

Despite headlines proclaiming Christmas tree shortages for years, the National Christmas Tree Association says there’s no shortage to be found. (Photo: Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Oxford shooting suspect’s parents hire high-powered lawyers; son gets public defender.

🔴 Japanese billionaire heads for the space station.

🔴 Calif. mom claims school bribed son with pizza to get vaccine then warned him not to tell her.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.