☀ December 1: CDC to decide who gets vaccine first, Biden’s economic picks and White House Christmas decorations

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: People wait in line for COVID-19 testing at Lincoln Park on the Monday after Thanksgiving weekend on November 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Health officials in Los Angeles County have issued a new limited stay-at-home order in effect for the next three weeks amid a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

📱 [Trending] this morning

First responders and frontline workers, coping with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 266,000 people in the United States and infected more than 13 million others, are recognized with a tree and other decorations in the Red Room.

Cross Hall and the Blue Room are decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will announce their nominees and appointees to key economic posts at 12:30 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled.

🔴 The CDC advisory committee will meet and vote on allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine at 2:00-5:00 p.m. EST(times subject to change).

