☀ December 1: CDC to decide who gets vaccine first, Biden’s economic picks and White House Christmas decorations

1️⃣💉 CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
2️⃣💵 From economic advisers to inauguration planners, Biden transition pushes forward
3️⃣❄ Winter weather hits parts of US, heavy snow expected near Lake Erie
4️⃣📚 New research shows negative effects from remote learning
White House Christmas decorations revealed
First responders and frontline workers, coping with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 266,000 people in the United States and infected more than 13 million others, are recognized with a tree and other decorations in the Red Room.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will announce their nominees and appointees to key economic posts at 12:30 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled.
🔴 The CDC advisory committee will meet and vote on allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine at 2:00-5:00 p.m. EST(times subject to change).
