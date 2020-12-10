☀ December 10: US awaits vaccine approval, Hanukkah begins and SpaceX’s fiery crash

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 10, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle as US nears approval decision
2️⃣🚨 Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
3️⃣💰 US House extends federal funding by one week, buying time for more COVID-19 relief talks
4️⃣🕎 Hanukkah starts at sundown Thursday, here’s how the US is celebrating
Watch: SpaceX launch of Starship SN8 ends in fiery explosion prior to landing
The SpaceX launch of Starship SN8 prototype on Wednesday ended in an explosion prior to the attempted landing, after the first launch attempt Tuesday failed.
🔴 FDA panel considers emergency approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at 9 a.m. EST.
🔴 Vice President Mike Pence participates in a coronavirus response roundtable in South Carolina at 11:35 a.m. EST.
🔴 National Menorah Lighting ceremony begins in Washington, D.C. at 4 p.m. EST.
