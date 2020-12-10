☀ December 10: US awaits vaccine approval, Hanukkah begins and SpaceX’s fiery crash

[Your Morning]

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 10, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle as US nears approval decision

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

2️⃣🚨 Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

FILE – In this May 31, 2020 file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

3️⃣💰 US House extends federal funding by one week, buying time for more COVID-19 relief talks

4️⃣🕎 Hanukkah starts at sundown Thursday, here’s how the US is celebrating

📱 [Trending] this morning

Watch: SpaceX launch of Starship SN8 ends in fiery explosion prior to landing

The SpaceX launch of Starship SN8 prototype on Wednesday ended in an explosion prior to the attempted landing, after the first launch attempt Tuesday failed.

(Photo courtesy of SpaceX)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 FDA panel considers emergency approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at 9 a.m. EST.

🔴 Vice President Mike Pence participates in a coronavirus response roundtable in South Carolina at 11:35 a.m. EST.

🔴 National Menorah Lighting ceremony begins in Washington, D.C. at 4 p.m. EST.

