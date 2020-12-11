☀ December 11: US braces for vaccine approval, threats of government shutdown and a rare glimpse of northern lights

Good morning! It’s Friday, December 11, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the morning sun illuminates the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

After several months of rest, the sun has awoken into a period of solar activity.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration, a solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) on Dec. 7 hurled plasma and a magnetic field toward Earth. For a few lucky states, it could mean a view of the northern lights.

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce five key nominees and appointees to their administration Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. President Donald Trump doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled for Friday, so far.

🔴 The execution of Alfred Bourgeois is scheduled to take place Friday. It comes a day after the U.S. put to death Brandon Bernard, the ninth federal inmate to be executed since July.

