☀ December 14: Electoral College to meet, COVID-19 vaccine shipments and Georgia early in-person voting begins

Good morning! It’s Monday, December 14, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣✔ Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
2️⃣ 💉 COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic effort
3️⃣💻 Hackers spied on US Treasury emails for a foreign government
4️⃣🗳 Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
📱 [Trending] this morning
Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years
For years, Native American groups and others have protested against Cleveland’s use of Indians as its name as well as other imagery used by the American League charter franchise founded in 1901.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the electoral college vote certification in the evening. President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order on increasing economic and geographic mobility at 2:30 p.m. EST.
🔴 U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit hears oral arguments in ‘TikTok Inc. v. Donald Trump’ at 9:30 a.m. EST.
