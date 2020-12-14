☀ December 14: Electoral College to meet, COVID-19 vaccine shipments and Georgia early in-person voting begins

Good morning! It’s Monday, December 14, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

LOUISVILLE, KY – DECEMBER 13: UPS employees move one of two shipping containers containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on a ramp at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The flight originated in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Michael Clevenger – Pool/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

For years, Native American groups and others have protested against Cleveland’s use of Indians as its name as well as other imagery used by the American League charter franchise founded in 1901.

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cam Hill delivers in the ninth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Cleveland. Indians rookie reliever Cam Hill underwent surgery Monday night, Nov. 30 on his right wrist, after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the electoral college vote certification in the evening. President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order on increasing economic and geographic mobility at 2:30 p.m. EST.

🔴 U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit hears oral arguments in ‘TikTok Inc. v. Donald Trump’ at 9:30 a.m. EST.

