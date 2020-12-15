☀ December 15: COVID-19 vaccinations continue, ‘Obamacare’ sign-up deadline and a solar eclipse

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot

Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

2️⃣ 🗳 President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College affirms win

3️⃣🖊 Deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups

4️⃣📃 Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

📱 [Trending] this morning

The only total solar eclipse of 2020 spotted over South America

Across South America, people looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse Monday.

A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates in Jan. 5 runoffs. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

🔴 The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release 2020 Demographic Analysis Estimates at 1 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

© 1998 - 2020 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story