☀ December 15: COVID-19 vaccinations continue, ‘Obamacare’ sign-up deadline and a solar eclipse

It's Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Across South America, people looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse Monday.

A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates in Jan. 5 runoffs. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

🔴 The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release 2020 Demographic Analysis Estimates at 1 p.m. EST.

