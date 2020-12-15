☀ December 15: COVID-19 vaccinations continue, ‘Obamacare’ sign-up deadline and a solar eclipse

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot
2️⃣ 🗳 President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College affirms win
3️⃣🖊 Deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups
4️⃣📃 Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
The only total solar eclipse of 2020 spotted over South America
Across South America, people looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse Monday.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates in Jan. 5 runoffs. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
🔴 The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release 2020 Demographic Analysis Estimates at 1 p.m. EST.
