☀ December 16: Northeast braces for winter storm, Biden’s Cabinet picks and a ‘cannibal sandwich’

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❄ Northeast braces for major winter storm
2️⃣✔ Biden to introduce Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
3️⃣💉 Will the US authorize a second COVID-19 vaccine? FDA staff backs Moderna’s shots
4️⃣📃 Mistrust of COVID-19 vaccine for some in Black community stems from decades-old Tuskegee study
📱 [Trending] this morning
Please don’t eat ‘cannibal sandwiches,’ Wisconsin health department warns
A “cannibal sandwich” or “tiger meat sandwich” consists of raw beef on rye bread with salt, pepper and a slice of an onion.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to introduce Pete Buttigieg as nominee for secretary of transportation. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will hold a Cabinet meeting.
🔴 Senate Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on alleged election irregularities is at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates is at 2 p.m. EST.
