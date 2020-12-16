☀ December 16: Northeast braces for winter storm, Biden’s Cabinet picks and a ‘cannibal sandwich’

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president during a speech at the Century Center on March 01, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg was the first openly gay candidate for president. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A “cannibal sandwich” or “tiger meat sandwich” consists of raw beef on rye bread with salt, pepper and a slice of an onion.

Organic ground beef (minced meat) on a wooden cutting board in the kitchen.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to introduce Pete Buttigieg as nominee for secretary of transportation. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will hold a Cabinet meeting.

🔴 Senate Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on alleged election irregularities is at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates is at 2 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.