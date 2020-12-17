☀ December 17: FDA to review Moderna vaccine, storms shutdown the Northeast and Santa’s wild ride

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 17, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

A man walks through the Villanova University campus during a snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

📱 [Trending] this morning

As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa Claus is trading his sleigh for a 50,000-pound excavator.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 FDA advisory committee will review Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine at 9 a.m. EST

🔴 SpaceX rocket carrying classified spacecraft payload is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 9 a.m. EST

🔴 House Oversight Committee hearing for Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family and the opioid epidemic is scheduled for 9 a.m. EST

