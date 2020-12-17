☀ December 17: FDA to review Moderna vaccine, storms shutdown the Northeast and Santa’s wild ride

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 17, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 US trying to secure more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, FDA reviews Moderna
2️⃣❄️ Snow continues to pummel the Northeast
3️⃣😷 Biden, Pence preparing to get COVID-19 vaccine soon
4️⃣⚾ MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
📱 [Trending] this morning
Video: Santa Claus swings from construction equipment in Colorado
As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa Claus is trading his sleigh for a 50,000-pound excavator.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 FDA advisory committee will review Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine at 9 a.m. EST
🔴 SpaceX rocket carrying classified spacecraft payload is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 9 a.m. EST
🔴 House Oversight Committee hearing for Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family and the opioid epidemic is scheduled for 9 a.m. EST
