☀ December 18: Pence to publicly get vaccine, suspected Russian hacking and hyper-realistic face masks

Good morning! It’s Friday, December 18, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌀 VP Pence, second lady to publicly get Pfizer vaccine
2️⃣💵 Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions, government shutdown looming
3️⃣🚨 Suspected ‘ongoing’ Russian hacking spree reached into federal agencies
4️⃣⚕️ Investigation: Families sound alarm on medical transparency after deaths of their children
📱 [Trending] this morning
Wearing someone else’s face: Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan
A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage — a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger’s features in three dimensions.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will publicly receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at 8 a.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden will get vaccinated next week.
🔴 SpaceX rocket carrying classified spacecraft payload is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:45 a.m. EST
🔴 The deadline for a government shutdown is tonight. Congress is expected to meet throughout the day to negotiate.
