☀ December 18: Pence to publicly get vaccine, suspected Russian hacking and hyper-realistic face masks

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage — a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger’s features in three dimensions.

🔴 Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will publicly receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at 8 a.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden will get vaccinated next week.

🔴 SpaceX rocket carrying classified spacecraft payload is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:45 a.m. EST

🔴 The deadline for a government shutdown is tonight. Congress is expected to meet throughout the day to negotiate.

