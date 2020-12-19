☀ December 19: Government shutdown averted, second COVID-19 vaccine authorized and where’s my mail?

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 19, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 26: President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump had earlier made the traditional call to members of the military stationed abroad through video teleconference. (Photo by Erin Schaff – Pool/Getty Images)

The Moderna headquarters is seen on November 30, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NewsNation’s affiliate WJW’s investigative team uncovered new pictures of mail piled up and waiting to be delivered in Cleveland.

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to introduce their nominees and appointees for their climate and energy team at 2:30 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

🔴 Congress is expected to meet throughout the weekend to negotiate an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

