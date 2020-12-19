☀ December 19: Government shutdown averted, second COVID-19 vaccine authorized and where’s my mail?

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 19, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🖊 President Trump signs 2-day stopgap bill to avert government shutdown
2️⃣💉 Moderna vaccine becomes second authorized for emergency use in US
3️⃣❓ Why are states going to receive fewer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines next week than they anticipated?
4️⃣💵 Black and Hispanic wealth grew at high rate from 2016-2019, trails white wealth
Where’s my mail? Ohio postal workers’ union says employees are hustling while dealing with staffing shortages
NewsNation’s affiliate WJW’s investigative team uncovered new pictures of mail piled up and waiting to be delivered in Cleveland.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to introduce their nominees and appointees for their climate and energy team at 2:30 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
🔴 Congress is expected to meet throughout the weekend to negotiate an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
