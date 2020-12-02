☀ December 2: UK authorizes vaccine, DOJ investigates ‘bribery-for-pardon scheme’ and the McRib returns

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

The Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, on December 1, 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣📃 Justice Department investigating ‘bribery-for-pardon scheme’

3️⃣🗳 Barr: No evidence of fraud that would change election outcome

4️⃣🏈 Game on? Steelers, Ravens set to finally meet Wednesday

📱 [Trending] this morning

McRib returns: McDonald’s fan-fave back for 1st time in 8 years

The McRib is back!

McDonald’s McRib sandwich (Courtesy: McDonald’s USA, LLC)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will participate in a virtual roundtable with workers and small business owners impacted by the economic crisis. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled.

🔴 The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is at 5 p.m. EST. The Rockefeller Center 2020 Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York is at 8 p.m. EST.

