☀ December 2: UK authorizes vaccine, DOJ investigates ‘bribery-for-pardon scheme’ and the McRib returns

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
2️⃣📃 Justice Department investigating ‘bribery-for-pardon scheme’
3️⃣🗳 Barr: No evidence of fraud that would change election outcome
4️⃣🏈 Game on? Steelers, Ravens set to finally meet Wednesday
📱 [Trending] this morning
McRib returns: McDonald’s fan-fave back for 1st time in 8 years
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will participate in a virtual roundtable with workers and small business owners impacted by the economic crisis. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled.
🔴 The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is at 5 p.m. EST. The Rockefeller Center 2020 Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York is at 8 p.m. EST.
