☀ December 20: Congress poised to vote on stimulus, Moderna vaccine shipments and the ‘Christmas Star’

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 20, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID-19 economic relief
2️⃣💉 Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shots to leave warehouses, widening US push to immunize
3️⃣💻 President Trump downplays Russia in first comments on cyberattack
4️⃣🚗 84.5 million people expected to travel during holiday, down 29% from 2019
📱 [Trending] this morning
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
The 21st will be the closest Jupiter and Saturn have appeared to most since March 4, 1226. If you can’t make it out Monday night to see it, NASA Astronomer Henry Throop says the solar system’s two largest planets will appear nearly as close on the 20th and 22nd.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House will meet 12:00 p.m. EST, with first votes expected no earlier than 1:00 p.m. EST. The Senate will meet at 1:00 p.m. EST.
🔴 CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet at 11:00 a.m. EST.
