☀ December 21: COVID-19 stimulus, Biden to get vaccine and the ‘Christmas Star’

Good morning! It's Monday, December 21, 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Dec. 21st is the shortest day of 2020, and that’s good news if you’re planning to scan the night sky for a celestial event that hasn’t been seen to this degree since Genghis Khan was alive.

Jupiter (left) and Saturn will appear to form a single star in the night sky on the 2020 winter equinox. (Credit: NASA/GSFC)

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

🔴 The Justice Department plans to unseal new charges in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet at 10:30 a.m. EST.

