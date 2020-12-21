☀ December 21: COVID-19 stimulus, Biden to get vaccine and the ‘Christmas Star’

Good morning! It’s Monday, December 21, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Congressional leaders agree on $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill
2️⃣💉 Biden to receive COVID vaccine on Monday
3️⃣ 🧫 Frontline essential workers should be next in line for US COVID-19 vaccines, CDC advisers say
4️⃣✈ UK holds crisis talks as other nations cut off country over virus fears
📱 [Trending] this morning
The ‘Christmas Star’ will form tonight. Here’s how to watch
Dec. 21st is the shortest day of 2020, and that’s good news if you’re planning to scan the night sky for a celestial event that hasn’t been seen to this degree since Genghis Khan was alive.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
🔴 The Justice Department plans to unseal new charges in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet at 10:30 a.m. EST.
