☀ December 22: Congress approves stimulus, Fauci to get COVID-19 vaccine and a volcano erupts

It's Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on the Big Island erupted and shot a steam and ash cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows within the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Senior U.S. health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will get the COVID-19 vaccine at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 NewsNation will have a live interview with astronauts aboard the International Space Station at 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks ahead of the holidays at 2:30 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any events scheduled, so far.

🔴 The NBA 2020-21 season begins.

