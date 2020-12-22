☀ December 22: Congress approves stimulus, Fauci to get COVID-19 vaccine and a volcano erupts

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Congress approves $900B COVID-19 relief bill, sending to Trump
2️⃣💉 Sec. Alex Azar, Dr. Anthony Fauci to get COVID-19 vaccine
3️⃣ ❓ Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
4️⃣💻 Senator: Treasury Dept. email accounts compromised in hack
📱 [Trending] this morning
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on the Big Island erupted and shot a steam and ash cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Senior U.S. health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will get the COVID-19 vaccine at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 NewsNation will have a live interview with astronauts aboard the International Space Station at 12 p.m. EST.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks ahead of the holidays at 2:30 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any events scheduled, so far.
🔴 The NBA 2020-21 season begins.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.