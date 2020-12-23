☀ December 23: Trump asks Congress to amend COVID relief bill, DOJ sues Walmart and falling iguanas

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Beware Floridians! The National Weather Service is warning people to beware of falling iguanas as cold temperatures sweep the southern portion of Florida over the holiday.

An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. The National Weather Service Miami posted Tuesday on its official Twitter that residents shouldn’t be surprised if they see iguanas falling from trees as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won’t necessarily die. That means many will wake up as temperatures rise Wednesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to introduce the nominee for Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, at 11:15 a.m. EST. President Donald Trump will travel from Washington to Florida where he is expected to spend the holidays.

