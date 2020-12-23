☀ December 23: Trump asks Congress to amend COVID relief bill, DOJ sues Walmart and falling iguanas

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
2️⃣🚨 US sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis
3️⃣ 🚗 Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites
4️⃣🖋️ Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
📱 [Trending] this morning
Falling iguanas possible in Florida due to cold temperatures
Beware Floridians! The National Weather Service is warning people to beware of falling iguanas as cold temperatures sweep the southern portion of Florida over the holiday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to introduce the nominee for Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, at 11:15 a.m. EST. President Donald Trump will travel from Washington to Florida where he is expected to spend the holidays.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.