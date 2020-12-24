☀ December 24: Trump issues more pardons, NYC implements 14-day quarantine from UK and tracking Santa

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 24, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Military personal pass out information to travelers as they arrive at terminal 4 at JFK International airport in New York on December 22, 2020. – Passengers flying from Britain to New York with British Airways or Delta will have to first test negative for coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The airlines agreed to the measures over growing concerns about the fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 that has prompted more than two dozen countries to suspend flights from the UK. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Wondering when Santa Claus is going to arrive this year? Have no fear, NORAD is once again tracking Santa’s journey around the world with their official Santa Tracker.

This December 24, 2012 photo shows a woman monitoring the progress of Santa Claus in Washington, DC. The Santa tracker at right is set up by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a US-Canada joint operation, the other is by the search engine giant Google. For the past five years, NORAD’s main partner has been Google. But after discussing the project with Google this year, Davis said, the two groups had different visions for the future of the tracker program and agreed to go their separate ways. ( KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

🔴 Congress is set to meet to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. The House will meet at 8 a.m. EST and the Senate will meet at 9 a.m. EST

🔴 Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at 12 p.m. EST

🔴 Washington National Cathedral Christmas Eve will be held at 8 p.m. EST.

