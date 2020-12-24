☀ December 24: Trump issues more pardons, NYC implements 14-day quarantine from UK and tracking Santa

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 24, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🖋️ President Trump issues new pardons and commutations for 29 people, including former top campaign officials
2️⃣🚨 New York City implementing 14-day quarantine for travelers from UK
3️⃣💵 COVID-19 Relief Bill: Trump, top Democrats push for $2,000 direct payments
4️⃣✈️ Uptick in US holiday travel despite COVID-19 pandemic
📱 [Trending] this morning
Track Santa using NORAD’S tracker as he flies around the world Christmas Eve
Wondering when Santa Claus is going to arrive this year? Have no fear, NORAD is once again tracking Santa’s journey around the world with their official Santa Tracker.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Congress is set to meet to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. The House will meet at 8 a.m. EST and the Senate will meet at 9 a.m. EST
🔴 Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at 12 p.m. EST
🔴 Washington National Cathedral Christmas Eve will be held at 8 p.m. EST.
