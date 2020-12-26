☀ December 26: Nashville explosion, jobless benefits expiring and a gingerbread monolith

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 26, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 FBI leading RV explosion investigation, authorities believe it was intentional

Courtesy: Metro Nashville PD via Twitter

2️⃣❓ What could be behind Nashville explosion? Homeland Security experts weigh in

3️⃣💵 Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as President Trump refuses to sign aid bill

4️⃣🎁 ‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

📱 [Trending] this morning

Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco

Tossing all COVID safety and germaphobia aside, one San Franciscan said he saw another lick the monolith and confirm it was indeed the Christmas cookie, held together with frosting.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African-American and African cultures, begins.

