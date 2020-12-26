☀ December 26: Nashville explosion, jobless benefits expiring and a gingerbread monolith

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 26, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 FBI leading RV explosion investigation, authorities believe it was intentional
2️⃣❓ What could be behind Nashville explosion? Homeland Security experts weigh in
3️⃣💵 Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as President Trump refuses to sign aid bill
4️⃣🎁 ‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts
Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco
Tossing all COVID safety and germaphobia aside, one San Franciscan said he saw another lick the monolith and confirm it was indeed the Christmas cookie, held together with frosting.
🔴 Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African-American and African cultures, begins.
