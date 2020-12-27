☀ December 27: Millions lose unemployment benefits, latest on Nashville explosion and Beyoncé donates $5k grants

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 27, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 26: Law enforcement officers investigate the house belonging to a person who has been reported to be of interest in the Nashville bombing, on December 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Police are calling the explosion “an intentional act” and have found possible human remains after an RV, exploded on Christmas day injuring three people and causing destruction across several blocks in Nashville. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Music superstar Beyoncé is getting 100, $5,000 checks in formation to help individuals and families impacted by the current pandemic housing crisis.

In this video grab issued Sunday, June 28, 2020, by BET, Beyonce accepts the humanitarian award during the BET Awards. (BET via AP)

🔴 Starting tomorrow, the U.S. government will mandate a negative coronavirus test to travel from the United Kingdom.

