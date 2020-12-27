☀ December 27: Millions lose unemployment benefits, latest on Nashville explosion and Beyoncé donates $5k grants

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 27, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville RV explosion
2️⃣💵 Unemployment benefits expire for millions
3️⃣💉 European Union nations kick off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
4️⃣🛒 Holiday sales rise 3% as shoppers invest in their homes
📱 [Trending] this morning
Beyoncé donating $5K grants to those facing evictions, foreclosures due to COVID-19
Music superstar Beyoncé is getting 100, $5,000 checks in formation to help individuals and families impacted by the current pandemic housing crisis.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Starting tomorrow, the U.S. government will mandate a negative coronavirus test to travel from the United Kingdom.
