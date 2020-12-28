☀ December 28: Trump signs stimulus package, bombing suspect identified and an ancient street food discovery

Good morning! It’s Monday, December 28, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 President Trump has signed the aid package, how long will it take for stimulus checks to arrive?
2️⃣🚨 US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
3️⃣📃 Lawmakers consider overriding Trump’s defense bill veto
4️⃣🚔 Termination hearing scheduled for officer who fatally shot Black man in Ohio
Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii
A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to eating out.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. EST after being briefed by expert members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
