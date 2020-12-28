☀ December 28: Trump signs stimulus package, bombing suspect identified and an ancient street food discovery

Good morning! It’s Monday, December 28, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 President Trump has signed the aid package, how long will it take for stimulus checks to arrive?

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

2️⃣🚨 US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

3️⃣📃 Lawmakers consider overriding Trump’s defense bill veto

4️⃣🚔 Termination hearing scheduled for officer who fatally shot Black man in Ohio

📱 [Trending] this morning

Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to eating out.

An undated photo made available by the Pompeii Archeological park press office shows the thermopolium in the Pompeii archeological park, near Naples, Italy. A fast-food eatery discovered at Pompeii is now completely excavated, helping to reveal some favorite dishes of citizens of the ancient Roman city who liked to eat out. (Luigi Spina/Parco Archeologico di Pompei via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. EST after being briefed by expert members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

