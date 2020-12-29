☀ December 29: $2K stimulus check vote, 737 MAX commercial flights begin and Harris to get vaccine

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, sends measure to Senate

2️⃣✈ American Airlines to restart U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

A Boeing 737 MAX jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, takes off on a test flight from Boeing Field, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

3️⃣🚨 Nashville bombing suspect to neighbor: The world is ‘never going to forget me’

4️⃣🏥 Lockdowns likely to be extended as California hospitals fill

📱 [Trending] this morning

Kentucky man uses flamethrower to get rid of snow

Check this out! One Kentucky man found an inventive way to get rid of the snow on his driveway.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will get the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

🔴 The Senate is expected to consider an override of President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act at 12 p.m. EST. The House approved the measure Monday afternoon.

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 crisis at 3:45 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

