☀ December 29: $2K stimulus check vote, 737 MAX commercial flights begin and Harris to get vaccine

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, sends measure to Senate
2️⃣✈ American Airlines to restart U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
3️⃣🚨 Nashville bombing suspect to neighbor: The world is ‘never going to forget me’
4️⃣🏥 Lockdowns likely to be extended as California hospitals fill
📱 [Trending] this morning
Kentucky man uses flamethrower to get rid of snow
Check this out! One Kentucky man found an inventive way to get rid of the snow on his driveway.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will get the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
🔴 The Senate is expected to consider an override of President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act at 12 p.m. EST. The House approved the measure Monday afternoon.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 crisis at 3:45 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
