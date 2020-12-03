☀ December 3: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Alaska landslides and the Medal of Freedom

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 3, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🩺 US COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 100K for the first time

Registered Nurse Richard Moses looks at his computer while working in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2️⃣🏡 ‘It’s time to hunker down’: Los Angeles residents told to stay home amid COVID-19 surge

The 110 Freeeway is seen in downtown Los Angeles, California on March 15, 2020. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

3️⃣🚨 6 missing, homes destroyed in southeast Alaska landslide

4️⃣🏅 Former football coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Third mysterious monolith appears in California

Another monolith similar to the one discovered in a Utah desert has been spotted, this time in Southern California.

Local residents discovered the metallic object on top of a mountain in Atascadero, which sits between Los Angeles and San Jose.

🔴 President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to football coach Louis Leo Holtz from the White House Thursday. President-elect Joe Biden doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled for the day, so far.

🔴 The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing on reports of alleged 2020 census delays and secrecy.

