☀ December 3: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Alaska landslides and the Medal of Freedom

Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 3, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🩺 US COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 100K for the first time
2️⃣🏡 ‘It’s time to hunker down’: Los Angeles residents told to stay home amid COVID-19 surge
3️⃣🚨 6 missing, homes destroyed in southeast Alaska landslide
4️⃣🏅 Former football coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
📱 [Trending] this morning
Third mysterious monolith appears in California
Another monolith similar to the one discovered in a Utah desert has been spotted, this time in Southern California.
Local residents discovered the metallic object on top of a mountain in Atascadero, which sits between Los Angeles and San Jose.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to football coach Louis Leo Holtz from the White House Thursday. President-elect Joe Biden doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled for the day, so far.
🔴 The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing on reports of alleged 2020 census delays and secrecy.
