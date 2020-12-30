☀ December 30: When stimulus checks may arrive, COVID variant in US and confetti wishes

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Stimulus checks: How much you’re getting and when
2️⃣💉 Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
3️⃣🧫 First known US case of coronavirus variant detected in Colorado man with no travel history
4️⃣📱 Famed jazz musicians speak out after son was attacked, falsely accused of stealing iPhone
Write your 2021 wish on a piece of Times Square NYE confetti
The confetti released at midnight in Times Square will include printed wishes from thousands of people.
🔴 The Senate is expected to consider overriding President Donald Trump’s defense bill veto on Wednesday.
🔴 Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma in the 2020 Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. EST.
