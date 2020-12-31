☀ December 31: Goodbye to 2020, push for $2K stimulus checks stalls and pet food recall

Posted: | Updated:
Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 31, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🎇2020 finally ending, but New Year’s parties muted by virus

Workers secure a panel of Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

2️⃣🧪US vaccine distribution short of 2020 goal; top health official says pace is ramping up

3️⃣💵 McConnell sees ‘no realistic path’ in Senate for House bill on $2,000 checks

4️⃣🚔 Police release surveillance video of woman attacking teen at NYC hotel

5️⃣🐶 Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US

📱 [Trending] this morning

WATCH: Young people around the world reflect on virus, hope for a better 2021

Young people from around the world are sharing their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic, and their hopes for a better 2021.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 All-virtual Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration kicks off in New York City at 6 p.m. EST.

🔴 Senate continues debating over whether to override President Donald Trump’s defense bill veto on Thursday.

